Gold, silver witness recovery amid pause in crude oil's five-day rally, check city-wise rates

Rates of precious metals in futures witnessed some recovery, opening higher on Thursday, October 15, 2026, as crude oil halted a five-day rally, easing market pressure. The gold October 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 1,634 at Rs 1,47,482 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,45,848. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 1,47,650. In between, it touched the intraday low of Rs 1,47,109, a drop of Rs 1,261 or 0.86 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,47,560 with a gain of Rs 1,712 or 1.17 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for February 2026 were up by Rs 1,603 or 1.08 per cent to trade at Rs 1,49,851 per 10 grams in business turnover of 649 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 4, 2026, opened in the green. It began the trading session at Rs 2,09,028 against the previous close of Rs 2,08,338, a gain of Rs 690. It later touched the intraday high of Rs 2,11,348, a gain of Rs 3,010 or 1.44 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,11,323 with a gain of Rs 2,985 or 1.43 per cent. In between, it touched the intraday low of Rs 2,08,259.

"MCX Gold opened at Rs 1,47,482 and is trading near Rs 1,47,584, up 1.19 per cent on the day. Prices have recovered from Wednesday’s decline but remain below the Rs 1,48,000–1,48,600 zone, which has turned from support into resistance. Immediate resistance is at Rs 1,48,000–1,48,600, followed by Rs 1,50,000–1,50,700. On the downside, immediate support is at Rs 1,45,300–1,46,000, followed by the Rs 1,44,000 area. The RSI at 42.60 is just below its signal line. MCX gold is outperforming MCX silver, mirroring the relative strength of gold in international markets," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 1.58 per cent to approximately USD 4,172.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1:51 pm was USD 4,154.41 per ounce, up by USD 67.48 or 1.65 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,47,590 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,35,300 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,47,440 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,35,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,47,440 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,35,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,47,440 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,35,150 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,30,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,30,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,30,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,40,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)