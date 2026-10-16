16 October, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty open in green as rally in IT shares continues

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in green amid a rally in IT stocks and positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 25.47 points, or 0.03 per cent, to start at 74,341.08, while the Nifty added 67.75 points to open at 23,065.10. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 74,315.61 and the Nifty 50 at 22,997.35. However, the broader indices traded mixed in opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index shed 14.06 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index gained 13.89 points or 0.16 per cent, to trade in the red at 8,889.83.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, Bharati Airtel, and Titan were the gainers, with Tech Mahindra leading the pack by gaining 4.95 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Reliance, Bajaj Finserv, L&T, Kotak Bank and Hindustan Unilever were among the losers, with Reliance falling 1.08 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,583 stocks declining against 1,043 stocks advancing on the NSE. 86 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start today, opening up 112.5 points to 23,100.50, up from the previous close of 22,988. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained sellers on Wednesday and offloaded equities worth Rs 5,285.37 crore on October 14, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 3,319.39 crore.

"Fresh macroeconomic reports indicated persistent price growth, with the latest wholesale and consumer metrics rising at unexpectedly swift clips. This sticky inflation data has generated heightened concerns that the central bank may implement another interest rate hike at its upcoming policy meeting. These indicators have severely complicated the near-term economic projection, moving probability metrics closer to a coin flip for further monetary tightening," said Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares jumped following heavy selling in the previous session after US stocks muscled higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1,229.05 points, or 1.91 per cent, to 65,655 at the time of writing. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 231.28 points or 0.96 per cent. South Korea's Kospi added 223.72 or 4.03 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 18.96 points or 0.51 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)