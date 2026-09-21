Sensex ends 564 points higher, Nifty settles above 23,400 amid easing concerns around energy costs

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended the session in the green as easing inflation and energy-cost concerns supported a broad-based recovery across sectors and overall market sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 564.03 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at 74,858.99. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 74,987.40 and a low of 74,454.18, gyrating 533.22 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty ended with a gain of 67.90 points or 0.29 per cent and closed the session at 23,414.30. However, the broader market ended the session mixed. While the BSE MidCap Select Index gained 64.82 points or 0.35 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index fell 4.89 points or 0.05 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Realty gained 1.16 per cent and 1.14 per cent, respectively. However, Nifty Metal underperformed, dropping 0.61 per cent.

"The softer oil-price backdrop and contained volatility could provide room for the recovery to extend, but a more durable advance would require the Nifty to sustain above 23,500 with broader market participation. Ahead of Wednesday’s session, investors will focus on core-sector data, the direction of crude prices and global bond yields for clues on whether the rebound can gather further momentum," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement, HCL Tech, Eternal, Titan, and ITC were the major gainers, with UltraTech Cement gaining 4.11 per cent today. On the flip side, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Infosys, Adani Ports and Tata Steel were among the laggards. Shares of Bharti Airtel fell 1.93 per cent today.

Today, shares of 24 out of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 6 closed in the red. On the other hand, shares of 30 out of 50 Nifty 50 companies closed in the green, with gains, while the 20 other closed in the red.

Rupee trades stronger

Meanwhile, the Indian Rupee traded higher by around 0.11 per cent at 95.81, supported by a nearly 7 per cent decline in crude prices over the last 2–3 sessions to around USD 91.50, keeping the currency supported near 96.00.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)