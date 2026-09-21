Navratna RVNL in focus as company wins Rs 404 crore contract from East Coast Railway

Shares of state-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) are on investors' radar today as the Navratna company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from East Coast Railway for a major project valued at Rs 404.88 crore (including GST). The company formally accepted the order on September 18, 2026, following a disclosure to the stock exchanges under SEBI regulations. Amid this, the stock opened in the green at Rs 215, up Rs 4.7 or 2.23 per cent from the previous close of Rs 210.30 on the BSE. The jump comes amid a spurt in volume by more than 1.17 times. However, the stock saw some profit booking and fell to Rs 209.25, a dip of Rs 1.05 or 0.49 per cent from the last closing price. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 210.50 with a gain of Rs 0.20, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 43,889.67 crore.

Rs 404.88 crore order from East Cost Railway

According to the information shared with exchanges, the project scope includes execution of roadbed, minor and major bridges, Road Under Bridges (RUBs) / Limited Height Subways (LHS), building works, supply of ballast, P. Way linking, and other allied works.

"It also includes utility shifting for Signal & Telecommunication (S&T) and electrification works, general service works, power supply arrangements, and modification of HT/LT lines," the filing reads.

The contract needs to be executed within 912 days, and it falls under its normal course of business and does not involve any related party transactions.

RVNL bags order from SJVN Thermal

Earlier, the company bagged a Letter of Award (LOA) valued at Rs 903.01 crore (inclusive of GST) from SJVN Thermal Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN Limited.

The contract involves the construction of a permanent railway siding, along with an aerial track connection from the plant boundary to Chausa and Pawani Kamarpur at Buxar (Phase-III) in Bihar. The project supports the 1,320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project (BTPP) of SJVN Thermal.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a strong return of 598.18 per cent in five years but has gained only 32.47 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has corrected 41.79 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)