Sensex hits 51,000-mark for first time, Nifty above 15,000 

BSE Sensex on Thursday jumped over 325 points (0.64 per cent) to hit the 51,000-mark for the first time in early trade. Similarly, the broader Nifty 50 index also touched the crucial 15,000-mark.

The top gainers in the Sensex pack include State Bank of India, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, ONGC and Axis Bank. Of the Sensex constituents, 22 shares were trading in the green. The SBI gained over 10 per cent to cross the level of Rs 400.

Earlier on Thursday, the Sensex had ended 358.54 points higher at its new closing record of 50,614.29. The Nifty had settled with 105.70 points gains at its closing peak of 14,895.65. Both indices had touched their all-time highs as well during the session.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday left the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent. Consequently, the reverse repo rate will also continue to earn 3.35 per cent for banks for their deposits kept with RBI. This is the fourth time in a row that MPC has decided to keep the policy rate unchanged. RBI had last revised its policy rate on May 22 in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting interest rate to a historic low.

