Record high! Market capitalization of BSE listed companies touch Rs 200 lakh crore

Market capitalization of BSE listed equites touch Rs 200 lakh crore

The total market capitalization of all BSE listed companies touched Rs 200 lakh crore for the first time on Thursday. According to details available on BSE's website, the market capitalization is Rs 2,00,49,756.78.

The number of companies traded are 3,128. There are 6,09,61,846 registered investors, the data on BSE shows.

The stock markets have scaled a new high after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on February 1. In the last four trading sessions including the day Union Budget 2021-22 was tabled, investors have added more than Rs 7.7 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, the BSE jumped 359 points to scale a fresh lifetime high on Thursday. It touched an all-time high of 50,687. The index ended 358 points (0.71 per cent) high at its new closing record of 50,614.29.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty finished 105 points or (0.71 per cent) higher at its closing peak of 14,895. It touched an intra-day record of 14,913.

Strong buying in banks, especially PSBs, and FMCG space supported the market rally. ITC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, soaring around 6 per cent. It was followed by SBI, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, M&M, Kotak Bank, UltraTech Cement, NTPC and Bajaj Finserv. On the other hand, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra and Titan were among the laggards.

