How to check Nureca IPO allotment status online, Check listing date

Home healthcare and wellness brand Nureca will finalise the share allotment of its Rs 100-crore initial public offer (IPO) on Tuesday. The IPO, which was open for bidding for three days from February 15 to February 17, was subscribed 39.92 times.

The public issue was subscribed 166.58 times in the retail category, 3.10 times in qualified institutional buyers segment and 31.59 times in the non-institutional investors category.

The price range for the offer was Rs 396-400 per share. The shares of Nureca will be listed on the BSE and NSE on February 26. The company had reserved shares worth Rs 1 crore for its employees and provided them at a discount of Rs 20 apiece.

How to check Nureca IPO allotment status of on BSE website:

Go to the BSE website

Select Equity and Issue Name (Nureca Limited)

Enter the application number and PAN number

Click on the Search button

Incorporated in November 2016, Nureca is a home healthcare and wellness products company. It sells its products on its own website, and online channel partners such as e-commerce players, distributors and retailers. The company sells its products through online channel partners such as e-commerce players, distributors and retailers. It also sells products through its own website.

