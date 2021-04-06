IRCON International announces bonus shares in ratio of 1:1

Image Source : PTI (FILE)/IRCON.ORG IRCON International to give bonus shares

IRCON Share Bonus 2021: IRCON International has announced bonus shares for the shareholders. IRCON, a Railway PSU, said that its board of directors have approved the issuance of fully paid up bonus shares.

The company in an exchange filing said that bonus shares will be paid in the ratio of 1: 1. This means, the company will give an equity share for every fully paid up equity share held. The record date for the issuance of share will be announced soon.

The bonus shares will be issued out of free out of reserves of the company available as on 31 March, 2020.

In the December quarter, the mini-ratna company reported a 35 per cent jump in its profit after tax to Rs 103 crore.

On Tuesday, share of IRCON International opened Rs 2.65 higher at Rs 91.95 than its previous closing of Rs 89.30. The scrip touched a 52-week high of Rs 108.40 February 11 and a 52-week low of Rs 72.80 on October 12 last year.

IRCON International is an engineering and construction company with specialization in transport infrastructure. The PSU was established in 1976.

