Smallcap logistics stock in focus as revenue jumps 48%, has offered 264% return in 5 years: Details

New Delhi:

Shares of small-cap logistics service provider Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd are in focus as the company has released its Q1FY27 results. According to information shared with exchanges, the company's net profit fell 53.9 per cent to Rs 216.99 lakh in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to Rs 470.68 lakh in the same quarter last year. This means the company's earnings have more than halved. However, its revenue from operations grew strongly by 48.8 per cent to Rs 15,252.50 lakh in Q1FY27 from Rs 10,251.87 lakh in Q1FY26.

The company's operating expenses increased 58.6 per cent to Rs 14,165.34 lakh, putting pressure on operating margins. Employee benefits expenses increased 14.4 per cent to Rs 568.52 lakh, and finance costs increased 46.3 per cent to Rs 123.61 lakh.

Tiger Logistics Share Price

The company's stock opened the trading session in the red at Rs 25.20, down 2.08 per cent from the previous close of Rs 25.84 on the BSE. It later touched the intraday high of Rs 25.74. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 25.65, with a fall of Rs 0.19 or 0.74 per cent from the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 271.18 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 56.74, hit on September 9, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 22.87.

The stock has underperformed the sector by 2.86 per cent today and is technically trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock has been losing for the last four days and has fallen 7.94 per cent in the period. According to BSE Analytics, it has gained 264.35 per cent in five year. However, it has corrected 29.36 per cent in three years and 38.16 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date basis, it has dropped 29.49 per cent against the fall of 8.65 per cent in the benchmark index.

Company recently shared details on credit rating

Infomerics Valuation & Rating Ltd has retained the long-term credit rating (IVR A-) and short-term rating (IVR A2+) for bank facilities (Rs 45 crore) of Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd, the company said in its latest exchange filing.

However, the company also said that the rating outlook has been changed to 'negative' in view of disruption in global business, pressure on profits and challenges related to working capital.

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