14 August, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex drops 176 points, Nifty near 24,350 even as global cues improve

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the trading session in the red even as investors remain selective despite an improvement in global risk appetite. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 176.53 points or 0.02 per cent to start the session at 77,903.43, the Nifty opened with a drop of 33.95 points to 24,361.90. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 78,079.96 and the Nifty 50 at 24,395.85. However, the broader indices traded mixed in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 51.16 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index fell 7.26 points or 0.08 per cent, to trade in the red at 9,139.76.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, TCS, Titan, Eternal and Infosys were the gainers, with Bajaj Finance leading the pack by gaining 0.60 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Trent, Power Grid, Indigo, Tata Steel and UltraTech Cement were among the losers, with Trent falling over 1.03 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,373 stocks advancing against 1,120 stocks declining on the NSE. 107 stocks remained unchanged.

"The near-term market setup remains cautiously constructive, with lower crude prices and firm global equities providing some relief despite the muted Gift Nifty indication. However, ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and recent consolidation near key levels could keep gains measured. With volatility relatively contained, sector rotation and stock-specific buying are likely to remain important drivers, keeping the broader bias range-bound to mildly positive," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking Private Limited.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start today as it opened with a fall of 11 points at 24,448.50, compared to the previous close of 24,459.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained sellers for the second consecutive day and offloaded equities worth Rs 510.69 crore on August 13, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and purchased equities worth Rs 4,353.09 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks traded in the green on Friday as Wall Street continued its upward trend, lifted by easing oil prices. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 524.41 points or 0.77 per cent to 68,833 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 232.51 points or 0.92 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green, gaining 102.94 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 8.31 points or 0.21 per cent.