Sensex rises 113.61 points, Nifty below 24,400 amid supportive global cues, Indigo gains 2.86%

Mumbai:

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended mixed as elevated crude oil prices and weekly Sensex expiry-related positioning kept investors cautious despite a supportive global backdrop. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 113.61 points or 0.15 per cent to 78,079.96. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 78,119.39 and a low of 77,665.89, gyrating 453.5 points. However, the 50-share NSE Nifty ended 40.10 points or 0.16 per cent lower at 24,395.85. However, the broader market ended the session in the green. While the BSE MidCap Select Index gained 99.88 points or 0.53 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index added 31.84 points or 0.35 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Realty and Nifty FMCG were the major gainers with a gain of 0.97 per cent and 0.84 per cent, respectively. On the other hand, Nifty Metal dropped 1.05 per cent.

"The broader outlook remains sideways with a buy-on-dips bias, as the index continues to hold near its key short-term moving-average support. Sustaining the 77,400–77,600 zone will be crucial for maintaining the current structure, while a decisive move above 78,300–78,500 could trigger fresh buying momentum. Until a clear breakout or breakdown emerges, traders may continue to adopt a cautious buy-on-dips strategy while monitoring the 20-Day EMA and key range boundaries," said Sachin Gupta, VP – Research, Technical Research, at Choice Broking Private Limited.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Indigo, NTPC, BEL, L&T and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers, with Indigo gaining 2.86 per cent today. On the flip side, ICICI Bank, Titan, Reliance, UltraTech Cement and Infosys were among the laggards. The shares of ICICI Bank fell 3.71 per cent today.

Today, shares of 19 out of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 11 closed in the red. On the other hand, shares of 28 out of 50 Nifty 50 companies also closed in the green, with gains, while the other 22 closed in the red.

Rupee falls 12 paise

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated steadily during the session amid strong dollar demand from importers. The rupee depreciated 12 paise to 95.45 against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed by weak domestic markets and persistent foreign fund outflows amid lingering geopolitical risks.

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