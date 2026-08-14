Smallcap stock under Rs 100 in focus as company announces Q1 results, other important details

Mumbai:

Shares of smallcap company Lords Mark Industries will remain in focus as the company has announced quarterly results shortly before market closing on Thursday. According to the information shared with exchanges, the company's net profit increased to Rs 33.18 crore in the April-June quarter of financial year 2026-27, compared to a net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Sales for the June 2026 quarter stood at Rs 307.68 crore, compared to no sales in June 2025. PBDT (profit before depreciation and tax) during this period stood at Rs 47.91 crore and PBT (profit before tax) at Rs 45.47 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 0.03 crore in June 2025.

Share price of the company

The stock opened flat at Rs 93.35 in the last trading session on the BSE. Amid profit-booking and market weakness, the stock fell to a low of Rs 89.35, down Rs 4, or 4.28 per cent, from the previous close. The stock closed at Rs 91.41, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,899.75 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 669.70, touched on October 16, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 60.

Expanding presence in Europe

The company has also shared details about its expansion in Europe. According to the company, it is in the process of establishing a subsidiary in Switzerland, Lords Mark Industries Swiss Limited. Its business model will be similar to that of the UK unit.

This will involve operating its own pathology lab using supplies from the company's Indian manufacturing base and supplying bulk diagnostic materials to other labs in Switzerland.

Company planning for demerger

The company also said that it is preparing to separate its renewable energy and LED businesses. It proposes to demerge them into Lords Shakti Power Limited, in which Lords Mark Industries will hold a 60 per cent stake.

Existing shareholders will receive shares of the new company in proportion to their current stake. The demerger scheme is proposed to be filed by March 2027. The new company will advance its capital program and also enter the power transmission business through transformer manufacturing

ALSO READ: