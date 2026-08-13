Newly listed Waterways Leisure Tourism shares gain as company declares record date for 1:10 stock split

Mumbai:

Shares of Cordelia Cruises operator Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd traded in the green today, even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed profit booking, amid elevated crude oil prices and the unresolved situation in the Strait of Hormuz. The action in the stock comes as the company has stated that its shareholders approved the proposed sub-division of equity shares in a 1:10 ratio. According to the information shared, the approval was granted via postal ballot. The company has also set a record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for the stock split.

Record date for stock split

According to the information shared, the company has fixed August 26, 2026 as the record date for this corporate action. As a result, each existing equity share with a Rs 10 face value will be subdivided into 10 equity shares with a Re 1 face value.

Post the stock split, the number of equity shares will increase from 7,23,94,543 shares of Rs 10 each to 72,39,45,430 shares of Re 1 each fully paid. However, the company's paid-up share capital will remain unchanged at Rs 723.95 million.

"Under the approved proposal, each existing equity share of the Company having a face value of ₹10 each fully paid up will be subdivided into 10 equity shares having a face value of ₹1 each fully paid up. The resolution received the requisite majority of votes cast by the Company's shareholders. The Company has fixed Wednesday, August 26, 2026 as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of

shareholders entitled to receive the subdivided equity shares pursuant to the share split," the filing reads.

What's the motive behind the stock split

The company said that the sub-division is aimed at making the company's equity shares more accessible to a wider investor base, particularly retail investors.

Share price today

The stock opened flat today at Rs 826.50 against the previous close of Rs 826.55 on the BSE. During the day, it touched an intraday high of Rs 854.80, representing a gain of Rs 28.25 or 3.41 per cent.

The stock ended the trading session in the green at Rs 842 with a gain of 1.87 per cent from the closing price. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 6,095.62 crore.

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