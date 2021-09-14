BEL share dividend 202: Dividend ex-date today; Check dividend date HERE

Follow us on Image Source : BEL-INDIA.IN BEL to pay Rs 1.20 per share dividend

Bharat Electronics Limited will pay a dividend of Rs 1.20 per share to its shareholders. The ex-date for the dividend is September 14.

The ex-dividend date for a stock is usually set one trading day before the record date. It means that if a person buys a stock on the ex-dividend date or after, he/she will not receive the next dividend payment. Instead, the seller will be eligible to get the dividend.

The record date is set by the company, as per the rule, to identify the shareholders eligible to receive the dividend.

Accordingly, people buying Bharat Electronics shares on or after September 14 will not receive the dividend.

Bharat Electronics will pay Rs 1.20 per share dividend to its shareholders on October 28.

In 2020, BEL had distributed Rs 4 to shareholders. Dividends are generally paid from company earnings and considered as a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders.

Bharat Electronics is a government-owned aerospace and defence electronics company. It primarily manufactures advanced electronic products for ground and aerospace applications. BEL is one of nine PSUs under the Ministry of Defence of India.

The company was founded in 1954 with headquarters in Bengaluru.

Latest Business News