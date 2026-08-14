NBFC stock hits upper circuit as company secures BSE's in-principle approval for proposed rights issue

Mumbai:

Shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC) NCL Research and Financial Services ended the trading session in the green even as Indian equity indices ended marginally lower in the volatile session on August 14. While Sensex closed 70.71 points or 0.09 per cent lower at 78,009.25, the Nifty fell 29.85 points or 0.12 per cent at 24,366. Amid this, the stock ended at Rs 0.72, with a gain of 4.35 per cent. Earlier, the counter opened flat at Rs 0.69 but gained amid a spurt in volume by more than 3.40 times. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 77.06 crore.

Receives approval from BSE

The action in the stock comes as the company has informed exchanges that it has received an in-principle approval letter for its proposed rights issue from the BSE.

The company applied for this on February 24, 2026. The BSE granted this permission to the company through a letter dated August 14, 2026. This rights issue will consist of fully paid-up equity shares.

However, BSE has clarified that it conducted only a limited investigation of the company's Letter of Offer and its sole purpose was to determine whether the company should be permitted to use BSE's name in its documents. BSE does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information in the Letter of Offer.

The exchange also said that the permission granted by it should not be construed as any approval or acceptance of the Letter of Offer.

Provisional financial results

According to information shared with exchanges, the company has posted a net profit of Rs 1.13 crore, marking a recovery from a net loss of Rs 5.59 crore recorded in the January-March quarter of FY26. The company's comprehensive income stood at Rs 1.36 crore after factoring in fair value changes on FVTOCI instruments.

Its total income stood at Rs 2.22 crore in Q1 FY27, compared to a negative total income of Rs 0.26 crore in Q4 FY26, and Rs 2.60 crore in the corresponding quarter last year (Q1 FY26). The revenue from operations was recorded at Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter under review, driven primarily by interest income of Rs 1.66 crore.

Simultaneously, the company reduced its total expenses significantly to Rs 0.73 crore in the April-June quarter of FY27 from Rs 6.60 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY26), primarily due to a steep drop in expected credit loss (ECL) provisions.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)