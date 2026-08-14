This IT-enabled services company stock hits upper circuit for 3rd straight day even as market declines

Mumbai:

Shares of GACM Technologies continue to gain and hit the upper circuit for the third consecutive day today, even as the market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, declined, with the prolonged US-Iran impasse weighing heavily on investor sentiment. The action in the stock comes after the company announced financial results for the April-June quarter of FY27. The company has reported a 60.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated revenue.

Quarterly results

GACM Technologies reported consolidated revenue of Rs 21.87 crore in FY2025-26, an increase of 60.1 per cent over the previous fiscal year. Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) increased by 108.7 per cent to Rs 8.6 crore during the same period.

The company's operating margin also improved, reaching 58.6 per cent in FY26 compared to 43.5 per cent in FY25. This means that profitability grew faster than revenue during this period.

QIP 49 per cent above floor price

The company stated in an exchange filing on August 13 that the regulatory floor price for the QIP was Rs 0.67 per share. Despite this, the company has set the issue price at Rs 1. This represents a 49.3 per cent premium to the QIP floor price.

Compared to the current market price of Rs 0.75, the QIP price represents a premium of approximately 33.3 per cent. The company has not utilised the potential discount to the floor price. This QIP pricing is significant for investors given the recent improvement in financial performance.

Why is a QIP of Rs 1 important?

The QIP price of Rs 1 per share is above the market price to raise institutional funds. The company's recent financial performance has shown improvements in revenue, PAT, and operating margins. Consequently, both the QIP price and the recent stock rally have become important developments for GACM Technologies in the market's view.

Share price today

The stock opened in the green at Rs 0.76, up from the previous close of Rs 0.75, on the BSE. It further touched the intraday high of Rs 0.78, representing a gain of four per cent. This is the third consecutive day when the stock has hit an upper circuit. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 86.01 crore.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 56 per cent over the past month and jumped 41.82 per cent year to date.