Shiprocket IPO GMP Vs Behari Lal IPO GMP, know which can offer better listing gains

Mumbai:

Today is the last day to subscribe to the initial share sale of e-commerce enablement platform Shiprocket Ltd and integrated iron and steel manufacturing company Behari Lal Engineering. Both the issues has received decent response from investors. Shares of these companies are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on August 19, 2026.

Shiprocket IPO Subscription Status

The Rs 1,617.5-crore IPO has so far received 12.63 times subscription. According to data available on the NSE, the IPO received bids for 1,19,31,89,998 shares against 9,44,36,030 shares on offer. The category for retail investors was subscribed 22.58 times, while the non-institutional investors segment drew 30.57 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota was booked 7 per cent.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 92-97 per share for its IPO. Shiprocket Ltd on Tuesday raised Rs 727.41 crore from anchor investors.

Shiprocket IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, the Shiprocket IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 35 today, implying a potential 36.08 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 97. This means the expected listing price is around Rs 132.

Behari Lal IPO Subscription Status

The public issue has received a strong response from investors and has been subscribed 30.23 times so far. The company's Rs 302-crore IPO received bids for 22,40,56,508 shares against 74,12,769 shares on offer. The non-institutional investors bid for 71.76 times the shares reserved for them. The category for retail investors received 27.41 times subscription, and the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 2.55 times.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Behari Lal Engineering Ltd was subscribed 2.03 times on the first day of bidding on Wednesday.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 271-285 per equity share. Behari Lal Engineering Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 90.48 crore from anchor investors.

Behari Lal IPO GMP Today

Behari Lal IPO's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 80. Considering the upper price band of Rs 285, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 365, reflecting a grey market premium of 28.07 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)