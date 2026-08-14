Leap India IPO Listing: Shares make modest debut on bourses, list at 4% premium over issue price

Mumbai:

Shares of supply chain asset pooling firm LEAP India Ltd made a modest debut on the bourses today, listing at over a 4 per cent premium to the issue price of Rs 159 on the BSE. The stock started trading at Rs 166 on the BSE, up 4.40 per cent from the issue price. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it debuted at Rs 165.90, registering a 4.34 per cent gain. Post-listing, the stock gained and touched the high of Rs 166.80 before witnessing profit booking and dropping to Rs 152.25, a fall of Rs 6.75 or 4.24 per cent from the issue price.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 153.90, down 3.21 per cent from the issue price and 7.29 per cent from the listing price. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 6,744.61 crore.

Earlier, the company mobilised Rs 743.62 crore from a clutch of institutional investors, including Smallcap World Fund and Monetary Authority of Singapore. The company's service offerings encompass technology-enabled supply chain solutions that suit customer requirements across industries.

Technocraft Ventures Listing

Meanwhile, shares of infrastructure company Technocraft Ventures made a strong debut and listed at a premium of over 34 per cent against the issue price of Rs 212. The stock started trading at Rs 285 on the BSE, representing a gain of 34.43 per cent from the issue price. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it listed at Rs 284, a premium of 33.96 per cent.

Post strong listing, the stock gained further and touched the intraday high of Rs 334, a jump of 9.47 from the listing price and 47.17 per cent from the IPO price.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 310.95 with a gain of 9.11 per cent from the listing price of Rs 285 and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,223.24 crore.

Technocraft Ventures IPO subscribed 38.69 times

The issue received a good response from investors and got 38.69 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Tuesday. Ahead of that, Technocraft Ventures Ltd raised Rs 75.55 crore from anchor investors.

Incorporated in 1998, Technocraft Ventures is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company engaged in public infrastructure projects.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)