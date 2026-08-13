DDA approves 20 lakh new houses, village urbanisation under Delhi Master Plan 2047

New Delhi:

In response to Delhi's growing population, housing needs, and future challenges, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday approved the Delhi Master Plan 2047, a new blueprint for the capital's development. Under this plan, approximately 20 lakh new flats will be built in Delhi. Emphasis is also placed on redeveloping old flats, planning the development of rural land, and making the city greener.

Under the Master Plan, land in 105 villages in Delhi will be developed through land pooling as part of the town planning process. Approximately 69 villages are planned for development under the Green Development Area (GDA) policy. Residential and commercial hubs can be developed here along with green areas. This will make land available for the construction of new homes in Delhi and help meet the growing housing demand in the future. Earlier, the Delhi LG called for turning afforestation into a people's movement.

Old DDA flats to be redeveloped

Nearly 4,00,000 DDA flats in Delhi are over 50 years old. The new policy will pave the way for the reconstruction and redevelopment of these old two-story buildings and flats. This is expected to provide better and safer housing to approximately 30 to 40 lakh Delhi residents. However, redevelopment will require compliance with building bylaws, parking and height requirements, fire safety, and structural strength.

High-rise buildings in Delhi

The master plan also provides for the construction of high-rise buildings in the capital. High-rise buildings will be developed within a 250-meter radius of the Urban Extension Road-2 (UER-2). UER-2 begins in Alipur, Delhi, and runs through Bawana, Rohini, Najafgarh, and Dwarka, ending at Mahipalpur. This is expected to promote modern urban development in the area.

Emphasis on parks, lakes and green areas

The Master Plan 2047 focuses not only on housing and buildings, but also on making Delhi a green and livable city. Plans include conserving and rejuvenating parks, lakes, and other water bodies. It also proposes biodiversity parks, improved floodplain planning, and the development of walking and cycling tracks in buffer zones around drains.

After receiving approval from the DDA Board, Master Plan 2047 will be sent to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final approval. This approval is expected to provide a new direction to the capital's housing, transportation, green spaces, and urban development.

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