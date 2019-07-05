Friday, July 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Budget News
  5. Scheme to modernize fishery sector: Nirmala Sitharaman

Scheme to modernize fishery sector: Nirmala Sitharaman

Presenting the Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said fishing and fishermen were closely aligned with farming and were crucial to rural India. 

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: July 05, 2019 13:42 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Scheme to modernize fishery sector: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a 'Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana' to modernize the fishery sector.

Presenting the Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said fishing and fishermen were closely aligned with farming and were crucial to rural India. 

"Through the focussed Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, the Department of Fishery Management will establish robust fishery management framework," she said.

"This will address critical gaps in value chain including infrastructure modernization, traceability, production, productivity, post-harvest and quality control."

Also Read | Budget 2019-20: Exclusive TV channel to be set up to discuss issues affecting growth of startups

Write a comment

Budget 2019

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryRupee slips 20 paise to 68.70 vs US dollar in early trade ahead of Budget Next Story  