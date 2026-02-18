Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister tables Rs 4.38 lakh crore budget, Rs 28,000 crore allocated for VB-G RAM G

Mumbai:

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Deora on Wednesday presented a Budget of Rs 4.38 lakh crore for the financial year 2026–27 in the Assembly. The Budget was tabled amid interruptions and protests by the opposition, with Congress members raising slogans and expressing concern over the rising debt burden on the state’s people.

Focus on inclusive growth and infrastructure

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the Budget emphasises inclusive development, good governance, environmental protection, tourism and cultural revival.

“We have pledged to build a prosperous Madhya Pradesh by 2047. We have allocated Rs 9 billion for the repair of damaged bridges and culverts. Approximately Rs 13,800 crore has been earmarked for the Simhastha festival. We have introduced an initiative to provide milk with school meals, and Rs 6,600 crore has been allocated for this over five years,” he said.

He added that around Rs 24,000 crore has been allocated for the Chief Minister’s Ladli Behna Yojana. “We are not closing any schemes but investing significant funds. Rs 28,000 crore has been allocated for the Vikasit Bharat – Employment and Livelihood Guarantee Mission (Rural). This Budget will create a happy and prosperous Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Youth, tourism and rural safety

The Chief Minister stated that Madhya Pradesh is currently the third youngest state in the country and adequate provisions have been made for youth employment. Development initiatives include expansion of airports, new greenfield roads, colleges, schools and hospitals.

He said religious tourism has reached record levels, with the highest number of religious tourists visiting the state. To further boost foreign tourist arrivals, the government is developing facilities ranging from tent cities to homestays.

With wildlife numbers increasing, fencing arrangements have also been made to safeguard rural residents.

Rs 40,062 crore for rural development

The Budget allocates Rs 40,062 crore to the Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

Budget 2026–27 introduces a Green Budget framework aimed at addressing air pollution and promoting sustainable mobility. Electric vehicles will be introduced for government use, along with registration incentives to encourage adoption.

Tiger conservation remains a priority. New tiger reserves will be set up in Ujjain, Satna and Bhopal, along with other parts of the state.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), Rs 400 crore has been allocated for rural sanitation. Two lakh new family toilets will be constructed in villages. Additionally, Rs 900 crore has been earmarked for the PM Jan Manjan Yojana housing scheme.

Special provisions for OBC students

The Finance Minister said special arrangements have been made for OBC students in Budget 2026–27. Skill development programmes and scholarships will be strengthened to benefit 7.5 lakh students.

Traditional skill development initiatives, modern hostels and post-matric scholarships will be expanded. OBC students will also benefit from the Sardar Patel Coaching Scheme. A total of 4.85 lakh bicycles have been distributed to students.

Farmer welfare year and agriculture push

Madhya Pradesh has declared a “Farmer Welfare Year” to prioritise farmers’ interests. The Finance Minister said the Bhavantar Yojana has been significantly improved, and a special incentive has been announced under the Madhya Pradesh Krishak Unnati Yojana. Budget 2026 allocates Rs 2.6 lakh crore for farmer welfare.

He also announced that solar pumps will be provided to one lakh farmers at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore under the Krishak Unnati Yojana. So far, 6,70,000 farmers have benefited from the scheme.

ALSO READ | Delhi to Meerut in just 1 hour, PM Modi to inaugurate the Namo Bharat Corridor on February 22