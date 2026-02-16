Delhi to Meerut in just 1 hour, PM Modi to inaugurate the Namo Bharat Corridor on February 22

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the remaining stretch of the 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor on February 22, connecting Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut. Work on the 5-km section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, as well as the 21-km stretch from Meerut South to Modipuram, has been completed and is scheduled for inauguration on February 22. On the same day, the Prime Minister will also flag off the 23-km-long Meerut Metro. An official stated that the first phase of the Meerut Metro will include 13 stations.

Key Stations on the 82-km Namo Bharat Corridor

The 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor includes several major stations such as Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Muradnagar, Modinagar South, Modinagar North, and Meerut South.

Considered the backbone of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), the corridor connects key residential, commercial, and industrial hubs across the region.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) stated that 55 kilometres of the corridor is already operational, with the remaining sections nearing completion. Currently, services are being provided between 11 stations on the Namo Bharat Corridor.

Once the entire corridor becomes operational on February 22, millions of commuters, not only from Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut but also from Faridabad, Gurugram, and Noida—are expected to benefit, making travel more convenient and comfortable.

Real estate boom along the Namo Bharat Route

According to the NCRTC, real estate activity along the Namo Bharat Route, particularly in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Muradnagar, and Modinagar, has witnessed a significant surge.

Land prices within a 2-kilometre radius of the stations have increased by 30 to 67 per cent over the past two years. In Meerut, land rates have risen from Rs 8,000–12,000 to Rs 12,000–20,000 per square yard.

An NCRTC official said that builders have started responding to the growing demand by announcing new projects ahead of the corridor’s launch.

The full commissioning of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor and the launch of the Meerut Metro are expected to mark a major milestone in enhancing regional connectivity under the RRTS framework.