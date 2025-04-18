Tejashwi Yadav tops Bihar CM preference list, Nitish Kumar drops to third in C-voter survey Tejashwi Yadav leads as the most preferred CM candidate in Bihar, while Nitish Kumar slips to third and Prashant Kishor gains ground, according to a recent C-Voter survey.

New Delhi:

With just about six months remaining until the Bihar Assembly elections, a recent C-Voter survey has revealed significant shifts in public opinion regarding the state’s next Chief Minister. Despite being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar and currently completing a continuous 10-year tenure, JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar is no longer the top contender for the position. The latest survey places him third in the popularity rankings.

Tejashwi Yadav leads, Kishor gains ground

According to the C-Voter survey, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has emerged as the most preferred candidate for the CM post. However, his popularity has seen a decline from 40.6% in February 2025 to 35.5% in April.

Close behind is Prashant Kishor, the political strategist-turned-politician, who recently launched his party Jan Suraaj. He is now the second most preferred candidate, with support rising from 14.9% to 17.2% within two months. Kishor has announced that Jan Suraaj will contest all 243 seats in the upcoming Bihar elections, marking its debut in the state’s electoral politics.

Nitish Kumar, who led the state through multiple coalitions over the years, has seen his support dip from 18.4% to 15.4%, placing him third on the list.

What’s driving shift in Popularity?

A. Nitish Kumar’s decline

C-Voter founder Yashwant Deshmukh highlighted several reasons for the decline in Nitish Kumar's popularity:

Lack of a declared CM Face in NDA: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes JD(U), BJP, and LJP, has not named a Chief Ministerial face. This vacuum has led to increased prominence of BJP's Samrat Chaudhary and LJP's Chirag Paswan as potential contenders. Health concerns: Public concern regarding Nitish Kumar’s health and limited visibility in recent months has contributed to a perception of passivity. Frequent political realignments: Over the past decade, Kumar has switched political alliances five times. Deshmukh noted that these “pendulum swings” have hurt his credibility and eroded cross-party appeal. Diminished cross-party appeal: While Nitish once drew support from across party lines, Deshmukh observed that this is no longer the case. Despite no strong personal resentment towards him or his government, the public feels a lack of strong leadership presence.

B. Tejashwi Yadav’s dip

Though still leading, Tejashwi Yadav’s declining numbers are partly due to the Congress party’s increasing assertiveness in Bihar. Deshmukh pointed out that the RJD has yet to launch a full-scale campaign, leaving room for shifts in voter perception. He also indicated that Congress might retain a base and not be wiped out in the state.

C. Prashant Kishor’s rise

Prashant Kishor appears to be filling the political void left by the other two major leaders. His rising popularity is attributed to effective groundwork and outreach by his party, Jan Suraaj. However, Deshmukh emphasized that popularity in surveys does not always translate into votes or seats. Still, Kishor is expected to attract a significant number of candidates, especially those who are denied tickets by major alliances like NDA or INDIA.

Other rising figures

BJP’s Samrat Chaudhary and Chirag Paswan are also gaining traction. Chaudhary, who serves as the Deputy Chief Minister, has risen from 8.2% to 12.5%. Chirag Paswan, a key ally in the NDA, climbed from 3.7% to 5.8%.

Election outlook

The Bihar Assembly elections for all 243 seats are expected to be held between October and November 2025. While the Election Commission has yet to announce the official dates, the state’s political temperature is already rising as key players prepare for what promises to be a high-stakes contest.