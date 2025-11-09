Tej Pratap Yadav cites threat to life: 'My enemies may even get me killed' This is second time in this month that the JJD chief has voiced concerns over his safety. On November 2, Tej Pratap had also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government to upgrade his security.

Patna:

Day after the Union Home Ministry approved Y-Plus category security to him, Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) founder Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday claimed that his life under 'threat' and his enemies may get him killed. However, the expelled Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader did not provide details about the identities of his enemies.

"My security has been increased... I am under threat. My enemies may even get me killed. Everyone seems like an enemy," Tej Pratap was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

This is second time in this month that the JJD chief has voiced concerns over his safety. On November 2, Tej Pratap had also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government to upgrade his security, while also questioning the law and order situation in the state.

Tej Pratap wishes brother Tejashwi

Meanwhile, Tej Pratap also wished his brother Tejashwi on his 36th birthday and hoped for his bright future. "It’s Tejashwi’s birthday and I give him my best wishes. Hope he has a bright future. He has my blessings," PTI quoted him as saying.

Tej Pratap was expelled from the RJD in May this year after he reportedly confessed on a Facebook post to being 'in a relationship' with a woman. Though he denied it later and claimed that his Facebook got 'hacked', RJD patriarch and his father Lalu Prasad Yadav also snapped all family ties with him.

Later, Tej Pratap found his own party and contested the 2025 Bihar elections from the Mahua assembly constituency. However, he has repeatedly claimed that there are some 'Jaichands', a metaphor for traitors, who are behind his family crisis.

Meanwhile, the first phase of polling in Bihar was held on November 6. The second phase polling will take place on November 11, and the counting of votes will take place November 14.