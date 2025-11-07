Tej Pratap Yadav's big hint on post-poll alliance in Bihar: 'I'm with whoever eliminates...' Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Interestingly, JJD supremo Tej Pratap Yadav made the remark alongside BJP MP Ravi Kishan. He also praised the actor-turned-politician and said he is a 'devotee of God'.

Patna:

Tej Pratap Yadav, Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) founder and expelled Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, on Friday gave a huge hint about forming a post-poll alliance in Bihar and said that he is with whoever eliminates unemployment and provides employment to the youth in the state.

"I said from the beginning that I am with whoever eliminates unemployment and provides employment," news agency ANI quoted the former Bihar minister as saying.

Interestingly, the JJD supremo made the remark alongside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan. He also praised the actor-turned-politician and said he is a 'devotee of God'. "I met Ravi Kishan for the first time... He is a devotee of God, and we are also devotees," Tej Pratap said.

Meanwhile, Kishan said Tej Pratap has a 'kind heart' and the saffron party always keeps its hearts open for those who want to serve the people without any 'personal agenda'. "He (Tej Pratap Yadav) is a man with a kind heart... A devotee of Bholenath... BJP keeps its heart open for all those people whose aim is service... This is not hidden from anyone," ANI quoted Kishan as saying.

Tej Pratap's expulsion from RJD and family

Earlier this year, Tej Pratap was expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), with his father Lalu Prasad Yadav snapping all of his family ties with him over his 12-year relationship with a woman, a charge that he denied. Later, he floated the JJD.

The JJD supremo, who is contesting assembly poll from Mahua assembly constituency, has also asserted that he will not return to the RJD and instead, will "choose death".

"I would choose death over returning to that party. I am not hungry for power. Principles and self-respect are supreme for me," he told news agency PTI. "The biggest thing for me is to work for the people. I sincerely do that and people love and trust me."

Phase 1 polling in Bihar

Meanwhile, the phase 1 of polling was held in Bihar on Thursday for 121 constituencies spread across 18 districts. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the state recorded its "highest ever" voter turnout of nearly 65 per cent, pointing out that women voters came out in large numbers to cast their votes.

The second round of voting will take place on November 11 and the results will be declared on November 14.