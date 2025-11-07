Record turnout in Bihar shows people trust Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar: PM in Aurangabad Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Speaking at a poll rally in Aurangabad, PM Modi also hailed the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the record turnout in phase 1, while predicting a landslide victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Aurangabad:

Lauding the voters for the 'record turnout' in the phase 1 of the assembly elections in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that it shows the trust of the people in his and incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'track record'.

Speaking at a poll rally in Aurangabad, the prime minister also hailed the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the record turnout in phase 1, while predicting a landslide victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"Modi-Nitish track record is in front of everyone. I do what I say. I said that the Ram Temple would be built, did that happen or not?... I had promised that the wall of Article 370 would collapse. Did that happen or not?" he said.