'Daaru peke...': Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha, RJD's Ajay Kumar exchange barbs | VIDEO

Lakhisarai:

A heated argument broke out between Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC Ajay Kumar Singh in Lakhisarai during the first phase of assembly elections in the state. The development comes hours after Sinha's convoy was allegedly attacked in the assembly constituency.

A video of the incident has gone viral in which Sinha and Kumar could be seen arguing. In the video, Kumar could be seen accusing the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader of being a 'criminal', who is trying to intimidate the voters. However, Sinha slammed the RJD leader and called him a 'failed leader'.

"He is an RJD MLC who is drunk and is engaged in hooliganism. He is completely drunk. He is the biggest thug here," Sinha could be heard saying in the video. Replying to Sinha, Kumar said: "They (National Democratic Alliance) have already lost the elections. That's why they are engaged in hooliganism. I don't need to say more."

'Will speak to poll body'

Later in the day, Sinha alleged that Kumar, along with Congress leader Sujeet, had tried to threaten the locals in Lakhisarai. He alleged that the two leaders even thrashed some villagers in Lakhisarai, adding that he will speaking to the Election Commission of India (ECI) about the incident.

"The villagers showed me how they were beaten up, and their vests were torn. Both were drunk. When they stopped their car on the road, they threatened me too... The administration's cowardice and incompetence are clearly visible," Sinha told news agency ANI.

Attack on Sinha's convoy

Sinha's convoy was allegedly attacked on Thursday morning, with the ruling NDA blaming the RJD for it. The BJP leader, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term from Lakhisarai, has now promised bulldozer action against those involved on attack on his convoy if the NDA comes to power in the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar directed the state DGP to take "immediate action". "No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands. Strict action will be taken against the miscreants," an official said, quoting Kumar.

