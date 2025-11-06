Bihar Dy CM Vijay Sinha accuses RJD of attack on convoy: 'Inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega' Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Vijay Kumar Sinha, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, is NDA nominee from Lakhisarai assembly constituency, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term.

Lakhisarai:

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over the alleged attack on his convoy in Lakhisarai and said that bulldozer action will be taken against them once the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returns to power in the state.

"These are the goons of RJD. Satta mein aa rahi hai NDA... inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega. The goons are not letting me visit the village. Vijay Sinha is going to win... They turned away my polling agent and did not let him vote... Look at their hooliganism... This is 404 and 405 booth numbers of Khoriari village," Sinha told news agency ANI.

Attack on Sinha, NDA's allegations and RJD's counter-allegations

Sinha, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, is NDA nominee from Lakhisarai assembly constituency, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term. While visiting Khoriari village in Lakhisarai, the deputy chief minister's convoy was attacked by some people, who threw cow dung and pelted stones, and chanted 'murdabad'.

Notably, the attack took place on a day when polling for phase 1 was held in Bihar.

The NDA has blamed the RJD, but Lalu Prasad Yadav's party has refuted the allegations and claimed that Sinha himself was responsible for the attack. "He (Sinha) is a liar. He gets Z+ Security; it's his party that is in power in the state and controls the administration," RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Election Commission takes action

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed officials to take 'immediate action'. "No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands. Strict action will be taken against the miscreants," an ECI official quoted Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar as saying.

The police, on the other hand, have said that it has intensified its patrolling in the area where Sinha's convoy was attacked. "I have received reports of some protests over broken roads, but I will be able to confirm what actually happened only after visiting the site," said Lakhisarai SP Ajay Kumar.

