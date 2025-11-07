'You will not retire peacefully': Priyanka Gandhi's warning to CEC Gyanesh Kumar She also mentioned officials SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, urging the public not to forget their names, escalating tensions amid the state’s high-stakes political environment.

Patna:

With the Bihar Assembly elections underway, political tensions in the state have escalated. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi added fuel to the fire during a rally in Rega, openly targeting the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and two other officials.

Direct warning to election officials

On stage, Priyanka Gandhi issued a sharp warning to CEC Gyanesh Kumar, stating, “Gyanesh Kumar, if you think you will retire peacefully, that will not happen. I tell the public, never forget the name Gyanesh Kumar.” She also named S.S. Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, urging the public to remember their names, which drew chants of “Chor-Chor” (thief-thief) from her supporters.

Claims of electoral misconduct

Priyanka Gandhi criticized alleged vote irregularities, referencing how votes were allegedly tampered with in Haryana. She emphasised that the public would not forgive attempts to deceive them, repeating her warning that those involved, including Gyanesh Kumar, S.S. Sandhu, and Vivek Joshi, should not expect to retire peacefully if they thought wrongdoing would go unnoticed.

Rahul Gandhi targets Election Commission

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had also targeted the Election Commission, claiming that during the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, 25 lakh fake votes were used to manipulate results. He asserted that Congress supporters’ votes were deliberately reduced ahead of the election, calling his statements “100% true.”

Political fallout

Priyanka Gandhi’s remarks have sparked criticism from political opponents, raising questions about the limits of political speech and the propriety of threatening election officials during an ongoing electoral process. With Bihar’s elections in full swing, the controversy is likely to dominate headlines in the coming days.

Bihar’s assembly elections are being conducted in two phases, with the first phase covering 121 constituencies and the second phase, scheduled for November 11, covering the remaining 122 constituencies. The counting of votes for all seats will take place on November 14, deciding the next government in the state. In this crucial phase, key leaders in the fray include Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc, and Samrat Choudhary, the Deputy Chief Minister representing the BJP.