Neither Rahul nor Lalu can prevent construction of Sita temple: Amit Shah in Madhubani rally He said that Lalu Yadav and other opposition leaders had even opposed the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Madhubani:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that a grand Sita Mata temple will be constructed in Sitamarhi within 2.5 years of the NDA coming to power in Bihar. Speaking at a poll rally in Madhubani, Shah slammed Mahagathbandhan leaders, asserting that even Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad Yadav cannot prevent construction of the temple.

“Babur demolished the Ram Temple, the Mughals halted its reconstruction, the British delayed it, the Indian National Congress obstructed it, and later Lalu Prasad Yadav opposed it. In 2019, you re‑elected Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, and he fulfilled the long‑standing promise by building the Ram Temple. Now, a grand temple dedicated to Mother Sita is set to be built — Nitish Kumar and I have already performed the bhoomi pujan. Neither Rahul Gandhi nor Lalu Prasad Yadav can prevent this from happening,” he said.

Every shell hitting Pakistan will be made in Mithila, says Shah

He said during Manmohan Singh’s era, no action was taken against terrorists infiltrating the Indian territory but PM Modi launched Operation Sindoor within 20 days of Pahalgam attack. He also said that a defence corridor will be built in Mithila.

"During the Congress regime, under the Sonia-Manmohan regime, Pakistani terrorists would come, detonate bombs and leave. No action would be taken against them. Instead, they were treated to Biryani. Just recently, our men were killed in Pahalgam. PM Modi, in just 20 days, launched Operation Sindoor, in which we entered Pakistan's home and wiped out the terrorists... Now, if terrorists fire bullets, they will be answered with shells... PM Modi is going to build a defence corridor in Mithila. Now, every shell that hits Pakistan will be made in my Mithila region," he said.

Airport will be built in Madhubani, says Shah

Amit Shah also announced that an airport will be built in Madhubani if NDA is reelected to power in Bihar.

“When you need to travel anywhere, do you have an airport here?... Shouldn’t there be one? Elect Vinod Narayan(NDA candidate), a major airport will be built in Madhubani,” he said.

Amit Shah accuses Congress of ‘protecting’ infiltrators

Earlier in Bettiah, Amit Shah accused Congress of protecting infiltrators. He said the BJP was committed to removing all the infiltrators from across the country.

"Tell me, whether or not we should eliminate the names of Bangladeshis from the voter's list? Four months ago, Rahul Baba started 'Ghuspetiya Bachchao Yatra', and stated that Bangladeshi infiltrators should remain on our voters' list. I want to ask: should Bangladeshi infiltrators decide who will be the CM? No matter how many press conferences you (Rahul Gandhi) hold, the BJP will work to remove every infiltrator from the country," he said.