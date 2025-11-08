Tej Pratap Yadav gets Y+ security cover after recent face off with RJD workers in Bihar RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, has been granted Y-Plus category security by the central government.

Patna:

The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved Y-Plus category security for Tej Pratap Yadav, founder of the Jan Shakti Janata Dal and son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. Following the central order, personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will now be deployed for his protection. According to sources, intelligence and security agencies recently submitted a detailed assessment to the MHA, recommending tighter security arrangements for Yadav. Acting on the report, the ministry decided to enhance his security cover.

Tej Pratap Yadav had requested additional protection

Earlier, Tej Pratap Yadav had publicly expressed concern over his safety, citing Bihar’s deteriorating law and order situation and rising political rivalry. He had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government to strengthen his personal security, saying that the current arrangements were “inadequate”.

He warned that increasing incidents of violence in the state posed threats not only to the public but also to elected representatives.

Security concerns after Mokama killing

Yadav’s concerns heightened after the murder of Dular Chand Yadav in Mokama. Referring to the incident, he said the surge in killings, shootings, and other crimes in Bihar was deeply alarming.

“The situation in Bihar is dangerous. One never knows when or where an enemy might appear,” Tej Pratap had told reporters, stressing that political rivalries could make him a potential target. He urged both the Centre and the state government to tighten his security so that he could campaign freely without fear.

Tej Pratap Yadav, party workers chased away by RJD supporters

This comes a month after the expelled RJD leader faced a tough time during his Bihar elections campaigning in the Mahnar Assembly constituency after supporters of his former party began raising slogans in support of Tejashwi Yadav and the party’s traditional symbol, the lantern. Many in the crowd attempted to chase Tej Pratap away from the venue while clashing with his supporters. The entire chaotic sequence was captured camera.

The incident took place when Tej Pratap had arrived to campaign for Jan Shakti Janata Dal candidate Jai Singh Rathore on Wednesday. Rathore later alleged that the confrontation was carried out by RJD workers and accused the local RJD candidate, Ravindra Singh, of orchestrating the disruption.

Tej Pratap addressed a public meeting in the premises of Hiranand High School in Mahnar from around five to six in the evening. As he spoke, a section of RJD supporters began chanting slogans such as “Tejashwi Yadav zindabad” and “lalten chhap zindabad.” After the speech ended, the group followed his convoy for some distance, forcing him to leave the area.

Tej Pratap had travelled to Mahnar by helicopter, but due to time constraints, the helicopter had left. He was returning by road to his home constituency, Mahua, when the opposition from RJD supporters intensified. Jai Singh Rathore claimed that he did not face any disruption during the public meeting itself, but the crowd turned hostile as they were leaving. He alleged that Ravindra Singh had engineered the incident as part of a larger plan.

Rathore further accused Ravindra Singh of buying his election ticket for a large amount of money and said that heavy spending was being used to influence voters through cash and liquor. He said that such tactics were an attempt to bring back the atmosphere of fear associated with the earlier years in Bihar. Rathore also requested security support from the administration.