'I assumed Tejashwi wouldn't campaign in Mahua': Tej Pratap on holding rally in brother's stronghold

Patna:

Janshakti Janata Dal founder and ousted RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday slammed his brother Tejashwi Yadav for holding a campaign in favour of Mahagathbandhan candidate in Mahua. Tej Pratap said he believed Tejashwi would resist from holding a rally in Mahua, from where the former is contesting, and that was the reason he decided to hold a campaign in Raghopur.

“I assumed Tejashwi would not come here for the campaign. However, that makes no difference—I am not bothered by it. My visit to Raghopur will indeed make an impact. After all, Arjun cannot win without Krishna,” he said.

People beaten at Tejashwi’s rally, alleged Tej Pratap

Tej Pratap also alleged that people were lathi charged during Tejashwi’s rally in Mahua.

"Tejashwi claims that nothing is bigger than a political party, but that’s not true. People come first. People were even cane-charged at Tejashwi’s rally in Mahua," he added.

Tej Pratap urges people to vote for JJD candidate in Raghopur

The JJD founder held a public meeting in favour of party candidate Prem Kumar, who is contesting from Raghopur. He urged people to vote for the JJD candidate for the overall development of the area.

"Today, I addressed a public meeting in support of our Janashakti Janata Dal candidate Shri Prem Kumar Ji from the Raghoopur Assembly constituency in Vaishali district. The presence of thousands upon thousands of esteemed people and the public at the meeting, showering their invaluable blessings, proves that a massive wave of Janashakti Janata Dal is sweeping through the Raghoopur Assembly constituency as well," Tej Pratap posted on X.

"I am fully confident that the people here are going to shower Janashakti Janata Dal with their abundant blessings. At the same time, we promise the esteemed people of the Raghoopur Assembly constituency that we will work to ensure better development, including all basic facilities here," he added.