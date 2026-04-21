Shravan Kumar elected as JDU legislature party leader in Bihar

New Delhi:

Shravan Kumar has been elected as the leader of the Janata Dal (United) legislature party in Bihar. The announcement was confirmed through an official notification issued by the Assembly. The move comes a day after a JDU meeting where party chief Nitish Kumar was authorised to take a final call on the leadership.

Who is Shravan Kumar?

Shravan Kumar, a senior party figure, shares the same social background and hails from the same home district as Nitish Kumar. A prominent face in Bihar politics, Shravan Kumar represents the Nalanda assembly constituency. He secured his seat in the 2025 elections for the eighth consecutive time.

It was widely believed that Shravan Kumar was also in the race for the Deputy Chief Minister’s post, but he could not make it. Instead, Vijendra Yadav and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary were chosen by the party for the deputy CM positions.

There had been speculation in political circles that after Nishant Kumar declined to take up any post, Shravan Kumar might benefit from the situation. However, he was ultimately not selected for the role.

Decision left to Nitish Kumar

Earlier on Monday, during a meeting of the Janata Dal United, party MLAs unanimously authorised Nitish Kumar to choose the legislature party leader.

Nitish Kumar also addressed the meeting. Later, party MLC and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that the senior leader assured he would spend most of his time in Bihar, except when required to be in Delhi during Parliament sessions.

He added that Nitish Kumar emphasised continuing the development work carried out during his tenure, stating that these efforts would go on under the new government, in which JD(U) remains a key ally. Nitish Kumar also said he would visit the state from time to time to review the progress of these initiatives.