Shocking murder in Bihar: 24-year-old shot dead while heading to sister's wedding

A shocking incident has emerged from Bhojpur district in Bihar, where a 24-year-old young man was brutally murdered while on his way to attend his sister's wedding. The tragedy struck just before the wedding ceremony, leaving the family in mourning. The victim, identified as Raj Singh, was riding his Bullet motorcycle when he was ambushed and shot by armed assailants.

The incident took place near the Karnamepur Bus Stand in the Karnamepur police station area. Raj Singh, a resident of Ishwarpura village, was heading to a wedding venue in Bihiya Bazaar with his uncle, Nagendra Singh, to attend his sister Kimmi Kumari's wedding. As they were en route, four armed men on two motorcycles blocked their way. Without any warning, the assailants opened fire on Raj Singh, hitting him with multiple bullets.

Raj Singh fell to the ground, bleeding profusely from the wounds. He was rushed to a private hospital in Ara with the help of his uncle and locals, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The tragic incident has left the family shattered, especially as it occurred on the day of his sister's wedding.

Nagendra Singh, the victim’s uncle, revealed that the attackers were identified as Saket Kumar and three others, though he could not ascertain the exact motive behind the killing. However, he mentioned that Raj Singh and Saket Kumar had a dispute during their school days, which could have led to the fatal confrontation.

Upon receiving the news of the murder, police from Karnamepur police station arrived at the scene and began their investigation. ASI Muneeshwar Das confirmed that the body of the deceased was being sent for a post-mortem, and authorities were working to arrest those responsible for the heinous crime.

The police are probing the motive behind the murder and seeking to uncover any further details related to the dispute between Raj Singh and the accused.