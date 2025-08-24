Pooja Pal issues new letter, reiterates death threats from SP-backed mafia Pooja Pal, who was expelled from the Samajwadi Party, has voiced her support for the BJP, emphasising their shared stance on combating the mafia and upholding law and order. In a letter, she criticised Akhilesh Yadav for his double standards and accused the SP of discriminatory practices.

Patna:

In Akhilesh Yadav's recent press conference, expelled MLA Pooja Pal issued another alarming letter, reiterating her fears that the mafia supported by the Samajwadi Party (SP) might murder her. Responding to the questions raised during Yadav's press meet, Pal used the platform to launch a direct and consistent attack on the SP supremo.

Allegations of mafia links and threats to Life

Pooja Pal, a three-time MLA from Chail, wrote in her letter that after her expulsion from SP, she faced mounting threats from "criminal-minded" party functionaries. The former SP leader expressed deep fear for her life, stating, “It is possible that I too may be murdered like my husband,” referring to her late husband, former BSP MLA Raju Pal, who was shot dead in 2005 under the alleged orders of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed.

Pal went on to hold Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party responsible if anything were to happen to her. “If I am killed, the responsibility should be placed on the SP and Akhilesh Yadav,” she wrote, emphasizing that she believed the mafia connections within the party were directly linked to the threats she faced.

Expulsion after praising Yogi Adityanath

The expulsion of Pooja Pal from the Samajwadi Party came shortly after she praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, particularly for delivering justice to women following the death of gangster Atiq Ahmed. Additionally, Pal was reportedly involved in voting for BJP candidates during the 2024 Rajya Sabha elections.

Pal questioned the inconsistency in her punishment, comparing it to the actions of Akhilesh Yadav and his wife, who had supported BJP candidates in previous elections. She remarked, “Why is it a crime when I did the same? Is it only because I am a widow from an extremely backward community?”

Criticism of SP's caste-based favoritism

Pooja Pal did not hold back in her criticism of the Samajwadi Party's alleged caste-based favoritism. She accused the party of treating Dalits, OBCs, and EBCs as “second-class citizens” while elevating Muslims, even those with criminal backgrounds, to higher positions within the party.

In stark contrast, Pal praised the BJP for its commitment to law and order, citing her husband’s killers being brought to justice under the BJP government, unlike her experience with SP.

Defiance amid threats

Despite the grave threats against her, Pooja Pal ended her letter with a message of defiance. “I have achieved my goal; my husband's murderers have been punished. Even if I die now, I will die with pride,” she wrote.

As she faces ongoing threats both physical and online, Pal’s remarks are setting the stage for a deeper political confrontation in Uttar Pradesh.