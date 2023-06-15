Patna: Breach in Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's security during his morning walk, biker arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Nitish Kumar's security breached

A major lapse in the security of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was reported on Thursday during his morning walk in Patna. A biker wrongly overtook the CM on the way to the chief minister's residence. Seeing the biker coming close to him, Kumar escaped by running towards the footpath. This incident was shocking for Kumar as well as the security personnel deployed to protect the CM.

What exactly happened

Kumar was on his regular morning walk on Thursday. He was going from 1 Anne Marg towards his residence at 7 Circular Road when a biker broke through the security circle and reached close to him. Had the CM not jumped to the footpath, he could have been hurt.

However, the security personnel caught him. The police officials started questioning the biker. The SSG Commandant and the Patna SSP have been called to CM's residence to review the security of Kumar.

