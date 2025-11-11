Nitish Kumar's JDU set to become single largest party in Bihar, predicts India TV-Matrize Exit Poll The second phase of Bihar’s Assembly elections was conducted on Tuesday, covering 122 constituencies. In this round, 1,302 candidates, including several ministers from Nitish Kumar’s government, contested for seats. The state recorded a voter turnout of 68.67 per cent.

Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU) is likely to emerge as the single largest party in Bihar, with NDA projected to form the government, India TV-Matrize survey predicted. As per the exit poll figures released after the conclusion of the second phase of voting in Bihar, JDU is likely to amass 67-75 seats with 20 per cent vote share.

In the Bihar Assembly elections, the Janata Dal United (JDU) contested 101 seats as part of the NDA alliance, matching the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which also fielded candidates in 101 constituencies. This marks the first time JDU and BJP have contested an equal number of seats. Traditionally, JDU has contested more seats within the coalition. For instance, in 2020, JDU contested 115 seats while BJP contested 110. Despite this, BJP secured 74 seats compared to JDU’s 43, highlighting the saffron party’s stronger performance at the time.

According to exit poll by India TV-Matrize, BJP is projected to win between 65 and 73 seats with a 19 per cent vote share.

On the opposition front, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is estimated to win 53–58 seats with a 21 per cent vote share, while the Congress is expected to secure 10–12 seats with 7 per cent of the votes.

NDA likely to sweep election, predicts pollster

Overall, the NDA is projected to retain power in Bihar, with a combined tally of 147–167 seats. The Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD, may manage 70–90 seats. Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj may secure zero to two seats and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM is projected to win two to three seats. Other parties could capture up to five seats.

Bihar Phase 2 voting

The second phase of Bihar’s Assembly elections was conducted on Tuesday, covering 122 constituencies. In this round, 1,302 candidates, including several ministers from Nitish Kumar’s government, contested for seats. The state recorded a voter turnout of 68.67 per cent, with Katihar reporting the highest participation at 78.39 per cent and Nawada the lowest at 57.80 per cent, according to the Election Commission.

