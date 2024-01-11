'Don't worry...': Nitish Kumar's latest remark on I.N.D.I.A bloc seat-sharing | Video

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the JD(U) national council meeting, in New Delhi. (File photo)

Bihar Chief Minister and I.N.D.I.A bloc member Nitish Kumar on Thursday said everything will be done on time when asked to respond on seat-sharing talks among parties for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections due to be held in April-May this year.

"Everything will be done on time, don't worry," Nitish Kumar said.

His statement has come as members of the I.N.DI.A bloc are holding talks almost every day in Delhi to deliberate on seat-sharing.

On Tuesday, leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Congress held talks at Mukul Wasnik's residence in Delhi. Later that night, Congress leadership also sat together to discuss seat-sharing in Maharashtra.

These meetings are taking place as Congress is holding cluster-wise meetings to discuss candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, in another development, Nitish Kumar has been invited for Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony to be held in Ayodhay on January 22.

"Nitish Kumar, being the Chief Minister (of Bihar) and president of the party (JD(U)), received the invitation and is yet to make a decision about it," said JD(U) leader KC Tyagi.

ALSO READ | Mamata Banerjee opposes 'One Nation One Election', alleges it will allow 'autocracy'