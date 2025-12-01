'Main Ishwar se...': JDU MLA Vibha Devi struggles to read oath in Bihar Assembly | WATCH Vibha Devi Yadav has been a two-term MLA. Despite this, she struggled to read her oath and was forced to ask for assistance from JDU legislator Manorama Devi.

Patna:

The first session of the 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly began on Monday, with several key leaders and newly-elected MLAs taking the oath. One such MLA who was administered the oath of office was Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Vibha Devi Yadav. A former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Yadav is the wife of jailed strongman and former legislator Raj Ballabh Yadav.

Yadav has been a two-term MLA. Despite this, she struggled to read her oath and was forced to ask for assistance from JDU legislator Manorama Devi. A video has also gone viral on social media in which Yadav was seen struggling to read her oath and asking for help from Manorama Devi, with other legislators silently watching her.

59-year-old Yadav had won the 2020 Bihar elections as an RJD candidate from the Nawada Assembly constituency. Just before the 2025 elections, she quit the RJD and joined the JDU, following which she was fielded from the Nawada seat. Yadav, who possesses total assets or net worth of Rs 31 crore with Rs 17.4 crore movable assets and Rs 13.6 crore immovable assets, defeated RJD candidate Kaushal Yadav to retain her Nawada seat.

She received 87,423 or 43.39 per cent votes, while Kaushal Yadav received 59,829 or 29.69 per cent votes. Interestingly, she had also contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on an RJD ticket from the Nawada constituency but had lost to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chandan Singh.

Coming to the first session of the 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly, several MLAs were administered the oath of office on Monday. The swearing in was conducted by Pro-tem Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who has been elected from the Tarapur assembly seat, was the first to take the oath, followed by fellow Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, who has retained Lakhisarai for a fourth consecutive term.

ALSO READ - Bihar Assembly's first session begins; pro-tem Speaker Narendra Narayan administers oath