Bihar Assembly's first session begins; pro-tem Speaker Narendra Narayan administers oath The Winter Session has been convened primarily to complete procedures required after the formation of a new government. The House will begin with oath-taking, followed by a joint sitting of both Houses.

Patna:

Pro-tem Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav began the first sitting of the newly constituted Bihar Assembly on Monday by administering the oath to the newly elected MLAs. Samrat Choudhary was the first to take oath. After being sworn in, Choudhary greeted Opposition leaders including Tejashwi Yadav and touched Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s feet, a gesture later repeated by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha as well. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and senior NDA leaders arrived at the Assembly for the inaugural session.

The NDA, which secured a sweeping victory with 202 seats in the recently concluded elections, is expected to face a relatively weak Opposition in the 19th Legislative Assembly.

The Winter Session has been convened primarily to complete procedures required after the formation of a new government. The House will begin with oath-taking, followed by a joint sitting of both Houses for the Governor’s address and the customary discussion on it.

This session is also expected to highlight the government’s new initiatives, including complete digitisation of Assembly processes and discussions on establishing new sugar mills.Tejashwi Yadav, elected Leader of the Opposition, is likely to address the House during these proceedings.

Assembly planning a fully digital, paperless session

The Bihar Assembly aims to conduct this session entirely in digital mode. All documents, discussions and proceedings are expected to be paperless, marking a major shift towards modernising legislative functioning in the state.

Day-wise schedule of the Bihar assembly winter session

December 2:

Election of the Speaker. The position is expected to go to the BJP, with consensus already reached within the NDA.

December 3:

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to address a joint sitting of the Assembly and Legislative Council at 11:30 am.

December 4–5: