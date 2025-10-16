JDU declares 44 candidates for Bihar polls, fields Bijendra Prasad Yadav from Supaul; 4 Muslims Bihar elections 2025: JDU has released the second list of 44 candidates, declaring all of its 101 candidates for the assmebly elections as a partner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with the BJP.

New Delhi:

The Janata Dal United (JDU) on Thursday released its second list of 44 candidates for the Bihar assembly elections 2025, declaring all of its 101 nominees for the elections per the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) seat-sharing deal. Bijendra Prasad Yadav has been given the ticket from Supaul.

Four Muslim candidates

This time, the JDU has fielded Muslim candidates as per the second list. These are: Saba Zafar from Amour, Manzar Alam from Jokihat, Shagufta Azim from Araria, and Mohd Zama Khan from Chainpur.

Women candidates

Besides, these 9 women have also been given the tickets in JDU's second list:

Shalini Mishra from Kesaria

Shweta Gupta from Sheohar

Mina Kumari Kamat from Babubarhi

Sheela Kumari Mandal from Phulparas

Sonam Rani Sardar from Triveniganj

Shagufta Azim from Araria

Leshi Singh from Dhamdaha

Manorama Devi from Belaganj

and Vibha Devi Yadav from Nawada

Other prominent candidates in the upcoming elections include Jayant Raj Kushwaha, who will be contesting from the Amarpur constituency. Dulal Chandra Goswami is in the fray from Kadwa, while Bijay Singh Nishad will be contesting from Barari.

Shailesh Kumar, also known as Bulo Mandal, is running for the Gopalpur seat.