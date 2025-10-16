JDU declares 44 candidates for Bihar polls, fields Bijendra Prasad Yadav from Supaul; 4 Muslims

The Janata Dal United (JDU) on Thursday released its second list of 44 candidates for the Bihar assembly elections 2025, declaring all of its 101 nominees for the elections per the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) seat-sharing deal. Bijendra Prasad Yadav has been given the ticket from Supaul.
Four Muslim candidates
This time, the JDU has fielded Muslim candidates as per the second list. These are: Saba Zafar from Amour, Manzar Alam from Jokihat, Shagufta Azim from Araria, and Mohd Zama Khan from Chainpur.
Women candidates
Besides, these 9 women have also been given the tickets in JDU's second list:
- Shalini Mishra from Kesaria
- Shweta Gupta from Sheohar
- Mina Kumari Kamat from Babubarhi
- Sheela Kumari Mandal from Phulparas
- Sonam Rani Sardar from Triveniganj
- Shagufta Azim from Araria
- Leshi Singh from Dhamdaha
- Manorama Devi from Belaganj
- and Vibha Devi Yadav from Nawada
Other prominent candidates in the upcoming elections include Jayant Raj Kushwaha, who will be contesting from the Amarpur constituency. Dulal Chandra Goswami is in the fray from Kadwa, while Bijay Singh Nishad will be contesting from Barari.
Shailesh Kumar, also known as Bulo Mandal, is running for the Gopalpur seat.