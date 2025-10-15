Chirag Paswan's LJP-RV fields Raju Tiwari from Bihar's Govindganj, Hulas Pandey in Brahampur Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has released the first list of 14 candidates for the Bihar Elections 2025 and fielded Sanjay Singh from the Simri Bakhtiarpur constituency and Vishnu Deo Paswan from the Darauli seat.

Patna:

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) on Wednesday released the first list of 14 candidates for the Bihar Elections 2025 and fielded Raju Tiwari from Govindganj. As per the list, Hulas Pandey has been fielded from Bihar's Brahampur. The LJP-RV has fielded Sanjay Singh from the Simri Bakhtiarpur constituency. The LJP-RV has fielded Sanjay Singh from the Simri Bakhtiarpur constituency, while Vishnu Deo Paswan has been fielded from the Darauli seat.

Simant Mrinal to contest from Garkha, Sangita Devi from Balrampur

As per the LJP list, Simant Mrinal will contest from Garkha and Surendra Kumar from Sahebpur Kamal. Sanjay Kumar Paswan has been fielded from Bakhri, and Aditya Kumar Shaurya, alias Babulal Shaurya, has been fielded from Parbatta.

As per the list, Mithun Kumar Yadav will contest from Nathnagar and Sunil Kumar from Paliganj, while Rajiv Ranjan Singh has been fielded from Dehri.

As per the list, Sangita Devi will contest from Balrampur, Rani Kumari will contest from Makhdumpur and Prakash Chandra from Obra.

Check the full list of 14 candidates:

Govindganj: Raju Tiwari

Simri Bakhtiarpur: Sanjay Kumar Singh

Darauli: Vishnu Deo Paswan

Garkha: Simant Mrinal

Sahebpur Kamal: Surendra Kumar

Bakhri: Sanjay Kumar Paswan

Parbatta: Aditya Kumar Shaurya alias Babulal Shaurya

Nathnagar: Mithun Kumar Yadav

Paliganj: Sunil Kumar

Brahampur: Hulas Pandey

Dehri: Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Balrampur: Sangita Devi

Makhdumpur: Rani Kumari

Obra: Prakash Chandra

LJP-RV to contest on these 29 seats: Check the full list

According to the seat-sharing agreement within the NDA, the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) was allotted 29 Assembly constituencies to contest in Bihar. These seats are Govindganj, Garkha, Sahebpur Kamal, Bakhri, Obra, Brahampur, Belsand, Makhdumpur, Fatuha, Dehri, Nathnagar, Sugauli, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Kasba, Balrampur, Bochahan, Bodh Gaya, Bahadurganj, Gobindpur, Rajauli, Chenari, Sherghati, Paliganj, Maner, Marhaura, Bakhtiarpur, Mahua, Parbatta and Darauli.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Tuesday had said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, following what he described as "amicable discussions" among partners.

He further stated that under the leadership of PM Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, all NDA parties are fully prepared and united ahead of the forthcoming polls.

"The issue of seat allocation among NDA parties has been resolved through amicable discussions. The discussion on which party will contest which seat is also in its final stage with positive talks. Under the leadership of Modi ji and Nitish ji, all NDA parties are fully prepared with unity. Bihar is ready. NDA government," Paswan wrote in a post on X.

Bihar Assembly Election: Check schedule

Elections for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly are scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.

Earlier on Sunday, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar elections, with the BJP and JDU to contest 101 seats each, the LJP (Ram Vilas) 29 seats, the Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) six seats, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) of Jitan Ram Manjhi six seats.

