NDA feud intensifies in Bihar as JDU fields candidates on 5 seats allocated to Chirag Paswan's party

Patna:

The Janata Dal United (JDU) on Wednesday released its first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming Assembly election in Bihar. The list includes several seats which had remained a bone of contention between Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and the Janata Dal United under the NDA seat-sharing pact.

There were five key seats that both the JDU and the Chirag Paswan-led LJP (RV) were keen to contest: Sonbarsa, Rajgir, Gaighat, Ekma, and Morwa. Although all these constituencies were officially allocated to the LJP (RV), the JDU has surprisingly fielded its own candidates in each of them.

Vidya Sagar Nishad has been nominated from Morwa, Ratnesh Sada from Sonbarsa, Kaushal Kishore from Rajgir, Komal Singh from Gaighat and Dhumal Singh from Ekma.

This came a day after JDU expressed strong displeasure over the allocation of several of its stronghold seats to alliance partners.

About 2020 Bihar Assembly Election:

Sonbarsa seat was won by Ratnesh Sada of the Janata Dal (United), who defeated Tarni Rishideo of the Congress. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) secured the third position.

In Rajgir, Kaushal Kishore of the JDU emerged victorious, defeating Ravi Jyoti Kumar of the Congress, with the LJP finishing third once again.

The Gaighat constituency was won by Niranjan Roy of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), who defeated Maheshwar Prasad Yadav of the JDU. The LJP came in third.

In Ekma, Srikant Yadav of the RJD defeated Sita Devi of the JDU, with the LJP taking third place.

Ranvijay Sahu of the RJD clinched the Morwa seat, defeating Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad of the JDU, while the LJP once again finished third.

Bihar Assembly Election 2025

The Assembly Elections of Bihar will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.