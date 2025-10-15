NDA seat-sharing tussle: Kushwaha says 'nothing is well' in alliance, to meet Amit Shah in Delhi The friction stems from a disagreement over seat allocation, particularly concerning the Mahua Assembly constituency. Originally, the seat was reportedly earmarked for Kushwaha. However, new reports suggest it may be allocated to Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Patna:

Amid row over seat sharing in NDA ahead of the upcoming Assembly election in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha to Delhi, signaling an urgent attempt to resolve growing tensions in the alliance. Kushwaha’s meeting with party leaders, scheduled for today at the party office in Patna, has now been postponed.

Kushwaha, who recently expressed concerns over the alliance’s internal dynamics by stating "all is not well" in the NDA, is set to travel to Delhi alongside Nityanand Rai.

"I am going to Delhi. Some pondering needs to be done on the decisions that are being made in the NDA. I am going to Delhi to hold talks on the same. I'm hopeful that everything will be fine," he said.

The friction stems from a disagreement over seat allocation, particularly concerning the Mahua Assembly constituency. Originally, the seat was reportedly earmarked for Kushwaha. However, new reports suggest it may be allocated to Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), sparking visible discontent.

Sources reveal that Upendra Kushwaha is determined to field his son, Deepak Prakash Kushwaha, from Mahua and has already begun discussions with his supporters.

BJP leaders meet Kushwaha

BJP leaders, including Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Nityanand Rai, visited Kushwaha’s residence at midnight. All the leaders held a meeting with Kushwaha till 2 am. However, the meeting ended without any conclusion.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Minister Nitin Naveen were also present in the meeting.

The BJP leaders did not speak to the media after leaving Kushwaha’s residence. After their departure, Upendra Kushwaha initially tried to find out from the media what the BJP leaders had said over the meeting. Thereafter, he stated, “Nothing is well in NDA.”

Chirag Paswan distributes party symbols

Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan has begun allotting election symbols to candidates of his party ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls. As part of this move, he assigned the election symbol to four members of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Raju Tiwari, the state president of the party, Hulas Pandey, the state president of the Parliamentary Committee, party’s Chief General Secretary Sanjay Paswan and Seemant Mrinal have all been nominated as candidates for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly election.

The list of candidates along with their constituencies is as follows:

- Hulas Pandey from Brahmapur

- Raju Tiwari from Govindganj

- Sanjay Paswan from Bakhri

- Seemant Mrinal from Garkha

