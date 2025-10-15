Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU) on Wednesday released its first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections 2025 amid a tussle within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
JDU releases first list of candidates for Bihar polls, fields Anant Singh, Shyam Rajak and Vijay Chaudhary
JDU releases first list of 57 candidates for Bihar polls, fields candidates from Sonabarsha, Makoma
Published: , Updated:
Patna:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
JDU releases first list of candidates for Bihar polls, fields Anant Singh, Shyam Rajak
-
'I will not contest Bihar elections': Prashant Kishor after challenging Tejashwi Yadav from Raghopur
-
Supreme Court allows sale, use of green crackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali with conditions
-
Illegally kept US secret documents, met Chinese officials: What we know about the Ashley Tellis case
Advertisement
Advertisement