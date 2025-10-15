'I will not contest Bihar elections': Prashant Kishor after challenging Tejashwi Yadav on Raghopur turf The clarification comes amid heightened speculation that Kishor would contest the elections from the Raghopur seat from where former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is mulling to contest.

Patna:

Jan Suraaj founder and poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday affirmed that he will not contest the Bihar assembly elections in November, but will continue to do the work with his party for the larger interest. The clarification comes amid heightened speculation that Kishor would contest the elections from the Raghopur seat from where former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is mulling to contest.

"No, I won't contest. The party has decided... I will continue to do the work I have been doing in the party. I will continue with the organisational work for the larger interest of the party," Kishor said speaking to PTI.

Prashant Kishor's challenge to Tejashwi Yadav

Taking the battle to his rival's stronghold, Prashant Kishor on October 11 launched his campaign from Raghopur, the home turf of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, vowing to defeat him as decisively as “Rahul Gandhi was beaten in Amethi”. The 47-year-old politician received an enthusiastic welcome, with supporters placing garlands around his neck to the beat of drums, in the Vaishali district constituency about 50 km from Patna, across the Ganga.

The former poll strategist, who has spent the past few years travelling across Bihar mostly on foot, interacted with residents of rural villages who complained of poor infrastructure, inadequate schools, and lack of basic amenities.

Confident that his year-old party will make a mark in the upcoming elections, Kishor admonished villagers, including many women, for “voting for the wrong person out of caste loyalty”.

“Your local MLA is such a big man. He has been deputy chief minister twice. Have you ever gone to him with your problems?” he asked, drawing responses suggesting that most people had never been able to meet the 35-year-old Tejashwi Yadav.

Earlier in Patna, before heading to Raghopur, Kishor told reporters that rumours were circulating about Yadav possibly contesting from an additional seat this time.

