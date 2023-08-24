JD(U) releases national executive list, no mention of Harivansh Rai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lalan Singh with Nitish Kumar

The Janata Dal-United has released a new list of national executives with Lalan Singh as president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as its member. Notably, in March, when Upendra Kushwaha was to be sidelined from the party and then when KC Tyagi was to be given back to the party, the reorganization was done.

In this list of 98 members name of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh is missing and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has found a mention. Interestingly, a few days back, Harivansh had met Nitish Kumar amid reports of cold war. Ex-party leader Prashant Kishor has been raising questions regarding the continuation of Harivansh as its chairman.

As per the new list Lalan Singh is the National President, and Mangni Lal Mandal is the vice president. KC Tyagi has been made special advisor cum chief spokesperson. Dr. Alok Kumar Suman is the treasurer and Ramnath Thakur has been made the general secretary.