'Fir Ek Baar NDA Sarkaar': PM Modi in Araria says Bihar voting for development in first phase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed an election rally in Bihar’s Araria and said only one voice is coming from all corners of Bihar, ‘Fir Ek Baar NDA Sarkaar’.” He also said in the first phase of polling on Novembr 6, Bihar voting for development. He also said his government will detect infiltrators, send them back where they came from and added that the RJD-Congress alliance is trying to make them Indian citizens through the back door.

In 15 years of jungle raj, not a single IIT came to Bihar: PM Modi

PM Modi said, "In 15 years of jungle raj in Bihar, how many expressways were built - Zero. In 15 years of jungle raj in Bihar, how many bridges were built over the Kosi River - Zero. In 15 years of jungle raj in Bihar, how many tourist circuits were developed - Zero. In 15 years of jungle raj in Bihar, how many sports complexes were built for the sports and games of my youth and daughters - Zero. In 15 years of jungle raj in Bihar, how many medical colleges were built - Zero. In those 15 years of jungle raj, not a single IIT came to Bihar, nor did a single IIM arrive. An entire generation's future was devoured by RJD leaders..."

During the rally in Araria, PM Modi said the report card of development that took place in Bihar during the Jungle Raj era is zero. “From 1990 to 2005, for 15 years, this Jungle Raj destroyed Bihar. In the name of running the government back then, you were simply looted. That is why I say, remember the figure zero. The number of expressways, flyovers built in the 15 years of Jungle Raj in Bihar is zero,” he said.

PM Modi speaks about power of vote in Bihar

PM Modi also talked about the power of vote and said “Your grandparents, maternal grandparents' one vote had made Bihar the land of social justice. But then, the 90s decade came, and RJD's jungle raj attacked Bihar. Jungle Raj means - pistol, cruelty, corruption and mis-governance. These became the identity of jungle raj, and this became Bihar's misfortune. Your parents' dreams were crushed," he said.

He talked about the first phase of voting and said stunning pictures are coming from different corners of Bihar on social media. “Long lines have been forming at polling stations since the morning. Mothers, sisters, and daughters are coming out in large numbers to vote. There is unprecedented enthusiasm among the youth of Bihar as well. I congratulate all the voters. I appeal to the people to come out and cast their votes,” he said.

