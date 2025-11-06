'Pehle matadan, phir jalpan': PM Modi's message as voting for first phase of Bihar elections begins Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1: As the voting for the crucial first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar begins, Prime Minister Narendra Modi especially urged the first-time voters to exercise their franchise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged voters in Bihar to participate in the first phase of the Assembly elections with full enthusiasm. He called upon people, especially the youth and first-time voters, to exercise their franchise in large numbers.

In an X post, PM Modi said, "Today is the first phase of the festival of democracy in Bihar. My appeal to all voters in this phase is that they should vote with full enthusiasm. On this occasion, my special congratulations to all young voters of the state who are going to cast their vote for the first time. Remember—first voting, then refreshments! (pehle matadan, phir jalpan)"

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1

Elections are underway in 121 Assembly constituencies in the first phase in Bihar on Thursday, where 3.75 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,314 candidates, including top leaders such as INDIA bloc's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of the BJP. The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

Polling is taking place across 18 districts where elaborate measures have been implemented to ensure free and fair elections, with central forces deployed at sensitive polling stations.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan.

The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML), led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The remaining 122 constituencies of Bihar will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting will take place on November 14.

