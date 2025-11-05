Bihar Elections: NDA vs Mahagathbandhan face off begins with Phase 1 voting on 121 seats on Thursday Bihar elections 2025: 121 seats of the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will vote on November 6 in the first phase, with 3.75 crore voters set to vote to decide the fate of 1,314 candidates, including the likes of Samrat Choudhary, Tejashwi Yadav and debutant Maithili Thakur, among others.

Patna:

Bihar, the fourth largest state assembly in the country, goes to vote in the first phase on Thursday, covering 121 of the 243 constituencies. The high-stakes contest in its first phase features prominent leaders, including the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav, NDA’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and Tejashwi’s elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who has floated a new party after distancing himself from the RJD. A total of 3.75 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,314 candidates who are in the fray. Voting will begin at 7 am.

After weeks of sharp speeches and personal jibes, the campaigning ended on Tuesday evening. The campaign saw issues ranging from religious symbolism to internal family disputes being used for political advantage.

NDA vs Mahagathbandhan and the PK factor

The main contest is between the ruling NDA and the Mahagathbandhan (INDIA bloc). However, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj has introduced a third angle to the race. Kishor criticised both major alliances for what he called years of misgovernance.

Campaign exchanges often invoked cultural and religious references, including Chhath Puja, Mata Sita and Lord Rama, prompting strong counter reactions.

The alliances: Who has teamed up with whom

While the ruling National Democratic Alliance, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal United (JDU) and its partners, is depending on the combined appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s long standing record in governance, the Mahagathbandhan of the RJD, Congress and Left parties is centring its campaign on Tejashwi Yadav's youth based appeal and economic promises.

The contest is shaped by two narratives. The NDA is emphasising its outreach to women voters, while the Mahagathbandhan is making a strong pitch to young voters with its promise of assured employment.

Bihar elections: Key contests in phase 1

Raghopur in Vaishali district is where Tejashwi Yadav is seeking his re-election.

Mahua will see Tej Pratap Yadav trying to make a fresh start with his new political outfit - Janshakti Janata Dal.

Tarapur is the constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Lakhisarai is represented by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha.

Alinagar features singer Maithili Thakur contesting for the first time on a BJP ticket.

Mokama remains a tense, high-profile seat, where JD(U)’s Anant Singh faces RJD’s Veena Devi in the backdrop of criminal allegations.

Mokama flashpoint

The campaign took a violent turn in Mokama when Dular Chand Yadav, a gangster-turned-politician linked to Jan Suraaj, was killed during a confrontation with supporters of JD(U)’s Anant Singh. Following the incident, Singh was arrested and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The killing sparked worries about renewed gang rivalry in the region.

The ruling alliance also faced criticism after Union Cabinet Minister and JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh was booked for allegedly urging voters to ensure that opponents remain indoors on polling day.

Bihar elections 2025: phase 1 in numbers

According to the Election Commission, among the 121 constituencies voting in the first phase, Digha has the highest number of voters at around 4.58 lakh, while Barbigha in Sheikhpura district has the lowest with about 2.32 lakh.

Polling will be conducted at 45,341 stations, of which 36,733 are located in rural areas.

Out of the total 3.75 crore voters in these constituencies, 10.72 lakh are newly enrolled electors. The number of voters aged between 18 and 19 stands at 7.38 lakh.

As per Election Commission data, the total population across these constituencies is around 6.60 crore, which means nearly three crore people are not part of the voters’ list, largely due to being underage or for other unspecified reasons.

Bihar assembly elections result 2020

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the National Democratic Alliance secured 125 seats with 37.26 percent of the vote, while the Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats with 37.23 percent. Despite a 15-seat gap, the difference in total votes between the two blocs was only about 11,150. The results underscored how closely contested the election was, with even a small shift in votes having the potential to alter the final outcome.